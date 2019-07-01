Faryal Khan says boxer Amir’s fame put pressure on their marriage

1st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The couple have had a second daughter since their temporary split.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 – Arrivals

Faryal Khan has said her marriage to boxer Amir Khan is stronger than ever following their highly publicised struggles and the birth of their second child.

The couple have two daughters, Lamaisah, five and Alayna, one.

She told Hello! magazine: “I honestly can’t believe how much Amir has changed over the years.

“My daughter Alayna is a special child. After I gave birth to her, a few months later my husband completely changed. It was like a miracle. She was a miracle child.

“He’s always home, never goes out, loves the girls to bits… I now have to beg him to leave the house.

“He always wants us around. We work like a team and it feels great because the love grows.

View this post on Instagram

Happy anniversary baby boo 💕 #6yearsdown

A post shared by Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@faryalmakhdoom) on

“I can notice Amir must have realised how much effort I put in him and my kids to save our marriage, to make him a better person.”

In April 2017 the sportsman announced the couple had split up but they reconciled later that year.

Faryal said: “I remember my marriage a few years ago and it makes me upset.

“I never gave up. I fought for my marriage, for my children’s sake and today I can’t be happier.

“Amir was always a very caring husband, always had my back, but being a young boxer with so much fame made things so hard for us. And I was so young.

“Moving away from home, having a child so young… it was all too much.”

(Hello!)

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

5 stylish women to inspire your summer work wardrobe