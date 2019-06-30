The Cure’s Robert Smith puts on ‘pop head’ for last leg of Glastonbury set

The band previously headlined the festival in 1986, 1990 and 1995.

The Cure’s Robert Smith said the band’s music was hard to “translate”, before putting on his “pop head” to close Glastonbury.

The rock group were the final headliners on the Pyramid Stage as the Somerset festival came to an end on Sunday.

The band – who headlined the festival in 1986, 1990 and 1995 – started their two-hour set with songs such as Plainsong, Pictures Of You and A Night Like This.

The Cure opened with Plainsong followed by Pictures of You, High, A Night Light This, Lovesong, Last Dance, Burn, Fascination Street, Never Enough… We're currently floating, moving to the beat. Watch live @bbciplayer and listen on 6 Music with @bbcsounds. #TheCure pic.twitter.com/Gn6lN2fWpB — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) June 30, 2019

With around 30 minutes to go, frontman Smith told the crowd he was putting on his “pop head”.

“What we do on stage is difficult to translate into this,” he said.

He then paused, shouting “Hang on!

“It isn’t so difficult – the next half an hour is Glastonbury,” he insisted.

The band then launched into their hit Lullaby to huge cheers from the audience. Other tracks during the last leg included The Walk, Close To Me and Friday I’m In Love.

The Cure (Aaron Chown/PA)

Unlike many artists, Smith did not spend much time talking throughout the performance.

“I realise that I’m going for the award for the person that says less ever at Glastonbury,” he said at one point.

“There is no award by the way for that, I’ve just made that up.”

“Although I’d still win it,” he added.

The Cure wrapped up their set – and this year’s festival – with Boys Don’t Cry.

© Press Association 2019