Damon Albarn urges Glastonbury crowd not to give up on politics

30th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The singer performed on the Park Stage.

Damon Albarn

Damon Albarn urged the audience not to give up on politics as he appeared at Glastonbury, warning: “The alternative is quite terrifying.”

The singer-songwriter performed on the Park Stage with his supergroup The Good, The Bad & The Queen.

He told the crowd: “I came here in 2016, with the Syrian National Orchestra. It was the Friday after the referendum and I was shocked as a lot of people were.

“At the time I said democracy had failed us because it was ill informed.

“Which is true but it was probably more that we didn’t engage with it enough.”

He added: “Don’t give up on politics.

“You might give up on the politicians but don’t give up on the process and democracy itself.

“Because the alternative is quite terrifying.”

© Press Association 2019

