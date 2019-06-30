Tearful Kylie Minogue recalls missing 2005 Glastonbury after cancer diagnosis

30th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Australian singer has performed on the Pyramid Stage 14 years after she was due to headline the festival.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5

Kylie Minogue broke down in tears at Glastonbury as she recalled how she missed performing at the festival 14 years ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Australian singer, 51, was due to headline the event in 2005 but had to cancel to undergo treatment.

But on Sunday, Minogue took to the Pyramid Stage for her first full set at the event – where she was briefly joined by Coldplay star Chris Martin.

The tearful star told the audience: “In 2005 I was meant to be here.

“Circumstances meant that I did not make it.

“I wished things were different, but life is what it is.”

“We are all together in this moment,” she added.

Kylie Minogue at Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5
Kylie Minogue (Yui Mok/PA)

Minogue said it was one of the moments where she “realised not only this story but our story”, as she gestured to the crowd.

“Thirty plus years together,” the former Neighbours star said.

The singer said in 2005, when she missed the festival, she instead watched it at home.

She said: “Some of the artists covered some of my songs and that is the spirit and gracious nature of Glastonbury”.

Minogue then invited Coldplay star Chris Martin to join her on stage where they performed her hit Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

The singer performed a mix of old and newer hits, including Especially For You, Locomotion and Love At First Sight.

She also welcomed Nick Cave on stage for a duet of their 1995 single Where The Wild Roses Grow.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Festival season fashion: How to appreciate other cultures instead of appropriating them

‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts
‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts

5 of the best baby carriers for newborns and how to choose one, according to an expert
5 of the best baby carriers for newborns and how to choose one, according to an expert

I waited four and a half hours to meet the legend that is Naomi Campbell – here’s what happened

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
5 stylish women to inspire your summer work wardrobe

5 stylish women to inspire your summer work wardrobe
From Jenna Coleman to Maya Jama – these are the best looks from the Serpentine Summer Party

From Jenna Coleman to Maya Jama – these are the best looks from the Serpentine Summer Party
How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer

How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer
How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer

Festival season fashion: How to appreciate other cultures instead of appropriating them