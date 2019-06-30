‘What a moment’: Reaction as Sir David Attenborough surprises Glastonbury

The naturalist surprised fans on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, prompting loud cheers.

Festival-goers have praised the “amazing” nature of Glastonbury after Sir David Attenborough made a surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage.

The broadcaster and naturalist introduced a four-minute extended trailer for the BBC’s new series Seven Worlds, One Planet – drawing huge cheers from the crowds gathered ahead of Kylie Minogue’s performance.

The biggest cheer of the afternoon at #Glastonbury2019 went to Sir David Attenborough ❤️ He introduced Seven Worlds, One Planet a new @BBCOne series on the Pyramid Stage. 🙌#SevenWorldsOnePlanet 🌍 pic.twitter.com/rppPUk5gzT — BBC (@BBC) June 30, 2019

Sir David’s moment on the main stage had been announced just an hour and a half beforehand and was commended by the event’s co-founder Emily Eavis.

David Attenborough live on the Pyramid. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/1PkR7hKkxA — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) June 30, 2019

“David Attenborough live on the Pyramid,” she tweeted. “What a moment.”

Many on social media claimed Sir David was greeted by the loudest cheer of the festival as he graced the stage.

I was half a mile from the Pyramid Stage – the roar of the crowd when Sir David Attenborough came on was incredible https://t.co/IjLEYS2DQu — Richard Betts (@richardabetts) June 30, 2019

“I was half a mile from the Pyramid Stage – the roar of the crowd when Sir David Attenborough came on was incredible,” tweeted @richardabetts.

Sir David’s speech celebrated the work of Glastonbury in banning single-use plastic bottles from the Somerset event this year, and for many his speech was part of a greater appreciation for the festival as a whole.

Just watched Babymetal followed by a speech by David Attenborough – thank you @GlastoFest — Annie Mac (@AnnieMac) June 30, 2019

DJ Annie Mac tweeted: “Just watched Babymetal followed by a speech by David Attenborough – thank you (Glastonbury).”

Festival-goer @allywolf wrote: “Not gonna make Jeff Goldblum. Secret David Attenborough set on pyramid stage” might be the best text I have ever written.

“@GlastoFest you are amazing.”

“Not gonna make Jeff Goldblum. Secret David Attenborough set on pyramid stage” might be the best text I have ever written. @GlastoFest you are amazing . — allywolf (@allywolf) June 30, 2019

Actor and musician Goldblum played a jazz set on the West Holts Stage at 2pm on Sunday, sporting some zebra-print trousers.

Jeff Goldblum – in zebra print trousers – is having a casual chat with the crowd at West Holts 20 minutes before the start of his set with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. MW pic.twitter.com/EqBoUyzr1f — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 30, 2019

Finally for some the appearance of Sir David on the Pyramid Stage was a little too much to handle.

Peak hungover level: me crying watching David Attenborough live from Glastonbury — eilís 🌻 (@eilis_walsh) June 30, 2019

“Peak hungover level: me crying watching David Attenborough live from Glastonbury,” said Twitter user @eilis_walsh.

