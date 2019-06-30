‘What a moment’: Reaction as Sir David Attenborough surprises Glastonbury

‘What a moment’: Reaction as Sir David Attenborough surprises Glastonbury30th Jun 19 | Entertainment News
The naturalist surprised fans on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, prompting loud cheers.
Festival-goers have praised the “amazing” nature of Glastonbury after Sir David Attenborough made a surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage.
The broadcaster and naturalist introduced a four-minute extended trailer for the BBC’s new series Seven Worlds, One Planet – drawing huge cheers from the crowds gathered ahead of Kylie Minogue’s performance.
Sir David’s moment on the main stage had been announced just an hour and a half beforehand and was commended by the event’s co-founder Emily Eavis.
“David Attenborough live on the Pyramid,” she tweeted. “What a moment.”
Many on social media claimed Sir David was greeted by the loudest cheer of the festival as he graced the stage.
“I was half a mile from the Pyramid Stage – the roar of the crowd when Sir David Attenborough came on was incredible,” tweeted @richardabetts.
Sir David’s speech celebrated the work of Glastonbury in banning single-use plastic bottles from the Somerset event this year, and for many his speech was part of a greater appreciation for the festival as a whole.
DJ Annie Mac tweeted: “Just watched Babymetal followed by a speech by David Attenborough – thank you (Glastonbury).”
Festival-goer @allywolf wrote: “Not gonna make Jeff Goldblum. Secret David Attenborough set on pyramid stage” might be the best text I have ever written.
“@GlastoFest you are amazing.”
Actor and musician Goldblum played a jazz set on the West Holts Stage at 2pm on Sunday, sporting some zebra-print trousers.
Finally for some the appearance of Sir David on the Pyramid Stage was a little too much to handle.
“Peak hungover level: me crying watching David Attenborough live from Glastonbury,” said Twitter user @eilis_walsh.
© Press Association 2019