New girl threatens Amber and Michael’s Love Island romance

Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths’ Love Island romance could be in danger, thanks to the arrival of new girl Joanna Chimonides.

The pair have been one of the strongest couples in the current series of the ITV2 dating show but are now living apart, with Amber in Casa Amor and Michael in the main villa.

Joanna – who is also in the main villa – has made no secret of the fact she likes the look of the firefighter and in Sunday night’s show she quizzes him about whether he would pursue something with one of the new girls.

Curtis and Michael's loyalties are tested in the OG villa, as the six new girls get grafting. 🤯#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Vsy5cWD3xW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2019

Michael replies: “If somebody comes in that’s genuinely better suited to me than Amber is, then it’s one of those things.”

Although he does say things with Amber are going well, Michael continues: “We’ve had a little blip. It’s certain things that have gone on that I think is quite childish.

“Are they things that I would probably put up with outside? Probably not as much as I am in here.

“She’s quite straight with everything but at the same time she’s not straight with me sometimes and that can be quite frustrating.”

He later mulls over whether to share a bed with Joanna.

“Is it worth the potential headache of sharing a bed with Joanna if there’s nothing actually there, or if I don’t share a bed with Joanna and there is something there then am I just shooting myself in the foot?” he asks.

Michael then says in the Beach Hut that the new girl’s arrival has led him to question how strong his relationship with Amber really is.

“The new girls coming in has obviously come at a great time,” he says.

“It’s helped me realise situations that I’ve overlooked with Amber, and it’s made me realise that I did go into a shell over the past week and I wasn’t really acting myself.

“Just acting a bit out of character. This has come at a good time to help me clear things up in my head.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, airs on Sunday night at 9pm on ITV2. Love Island: Aftersun follows at 10pm.

© Press Association 2019