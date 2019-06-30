Jeff Goldblum announces second album during Glastonbury set

30th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The actor is an accomplished musician.

The Graham Norton Show

Jeff Goldblum has used his first performance at Glastonbury to announce that he will release a second album.

The Jurassic Park actor, who released his debut album last year, revealed on the West Holts stage that he has been back in the recording studio in Los Angeles with his long-time band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and a variety of special guests.

He said: ““Getting to do another album with the sweet, sweet, enchanted elves and sprites from Decca has me floating on air, somebody please pinch me (ow, not so hard).

“I only hope that listeners feel what I felt when we made the record – an explosive release of ecstasy. It’s amazing to let the cat a bit out of the bag here at Glastonbury in the fleshy flesh!”

Goldblum, who has played the piano for years, was first approached to make a record after he accompanied jazz star Gregory Porter on The Graham Norton Show last year.

His album The Capitol Studio Sessions was a number one jazz record in both the UK and the US.

The Graham Norton Show
Jeff Goldblum and Gregory Porter performing (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tom Lewis, vice president of Decca Records, said: “It is impossible not to smile in the company of Jeff Goldblum.

“The man radiates charm and makes you feel glad to be alive. I am so excited that Glastonbury will experience a dose of his magic.

“We were delighted with the incredible global response his debut album received.

“He was one of jazz’s biggest debut artists last year, if not the biggest. His new album is going to be a real treat.”

© Press Association 2019

