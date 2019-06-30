Chris Pratt reveals Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him pigs for his birthday

The couple got married earlier this month.

Chris Pratt has revealed he has been gifted two pet pigs for his birthday by his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Jurassic World star, 40, celebrated his birthday earlier this month and shared a photo on Instagram of his present, adding he has named them after country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

He wrote: “Thank you Katherine for my new pet Kune-Kune pigs!!! Best birthday present ever!!

“We named them Tim and Faith because they’re beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring.

“I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon!

“They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned.

“They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now.

“Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons – ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger walked down the aisle on June 8, with the bride’s parents among the guests.

The couple are currently on honeymoon in Hawaii and Pratt previously revealed the perils of spending too much time in the sun, sharing a photo of his burnt back and the top of his white backside.

He wrote: “Suns out guns out I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon. #Aloe.”

He was previously married to the actress Anna Faris and the pair, who finalised their divorce last year, share a six-year-old son, Jack.

