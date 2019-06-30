Dog The Bounty Hunter pays tribute to late wife Beth with Hawaiian ceremony

30th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Duane Chapman attended a traditional paddle out in memory of his wife, who died earlier this week.

Obit-Bounty Hunter’s Wife

Dog The Bounty Hunter has bid farewell to his wife Beth Chapman “in true Hawaiian style” after her death at 51.

The reality star, real name Duane Chapman, announced plans for a Hawaiian ‘Oli prayer, followed by a “paddle out” with family and friends, where they scattered loose flowers in the water.

Chapman shared video on Facebook of the group paddling out from Fort DeRussy beach in Waikiki beach in kayaks, using the hashtag #alohaoemrsdog”.

#alohaoemrsdog.

Posted by Duane "Dog" Chapman on Saturday, June 29, 2019

He previously said: “As you may know, Beth had two homes – Hawaii and Colorado. In her own words, she said, “I love Hawaii the most,” so we are sending her off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha.

“Hawaiian ʻOli, prayer, followed by a paddle out with family and friends.

“Those attending are asked to bring ocean-friendly loose flowers, no leis (the string is not good for ocean life).”

Honolulu, HI – (Thursday, June 27, 2019) Cecily and Lyssa Chapman invite the public to join the Chapman ʻOhana for a…

Posted by Duane "Dog" Chapman on Friday, June 28, 2019

Chapman confirmed the news of her death on June 26, tweeting that she had “hiked the stairway to heaven”.

Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 after visiting the doctor about a persistent cough.

She was declared cancer-free after having a tumour removed but was later diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

On Friday last week she was admitted to hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, after struggling to breathe before fainting.

She was placed in a coma so she could be treated without pain.

In a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Duane Chapman said: “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain.

“Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

And on Tuesday he asked for well-wishers to pray for her, posting an image of her hand as she lay in a hospital bed.

Dog The Bounty Hunter aired on US TV network A&E from 2004 until 2012 when it was cancelled.

It followed the Chapmans as they travelled the states of Colorado and Hawaii working as bounty hunters.

The Chapmans, who live in Honolulu, later starred in other similar reality shows, including Country Music Television’s Dog & Beth: On The Hunt.

© Press Association 2019

