Stormzy’s mother calls him ‘my hero’ after Glastonbury headline slot

Stormzy has shared screenshots of text messages from his mother after his history-making headline set at Glastonbury.

On Friday night the grime star became the first black British solo artist to headline the festival in its 49-year history.

The Croydon-born star described his slot on the Pyramid stage as “the greatest night of my entire life”.

He tweeted a grab of messages he received from his mother, which read: “Good morning my hero you made me so so proud, you’ve made me a very proud mum never forget that, the phone calls texts messages was so overwhelming, I just want to see you and hug you.

“And also I am going to dance for you at church.”

She added the praise hands emoji.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis told the Glastonbury Free Press she was bowled over by Stormzy’s performance, saying:”I am speechless, that gig was incredible.

“It was a huge moment for us, up there with the all time greatest Glastonbury performances and one for the history books.

“The perfect gig. I’m so happy for him, it could not have been better.

“It also confirmed for me that our crowd is the best in the world.

“Watching that huge audience lock in and give so much back was very moving.

“The atmosphere was incredible but then it has been since the gates opened.”

The Killers headlined the Pyramid stage on Saturday night, while The Cure will bring the festival to a close when they play on Sunday night.

The band, fronted by Robert Smith, will headline the festival for the fourth time having first topped the bill in 1986.

Kylie Minogue will take to the main stage at 3pm for the festival’s legends slot.

The Australian pop star will be followed by Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend.

Elsewhere, Christine And The Queens, Janelle Monae, Rex Orange County and The Streets will headline stages across the site on the final day.

Festival-goers are expected to experience cooler temperatures than in recent days, with temperatures to peak at 20C.

