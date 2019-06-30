Joe Wicks hails ‘best day ever’ as he marries Rosie Jones

30th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The couple got engaged in November 2018.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017 – London

Joe Wicks has said he had the “best day ever” after he tied the knot with partner Rosie Jones.

The couple got engaged in November 2018 and are parents to daughter Indie, who will be one in August.

He shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his new bride, writing: “Having the best day ever marrying my best friend Rosie. Thanks for all your lovely messages congratulating us on our wedding today.”

Earlier in the day he shared a series of photos from their ceremony, in which he is wearing a blue suit and trainers, while Jones is wearing a low cut white gown with sheer long sleeves.

He wrote: “Just married. Having such an amazing day so far with all our family and friends.

When the couple first got engaged Wicks admitted he did not believe in marriage until he met Jones.

He said: “My mum and dad never got married when I was growing up and spent my whole life separating and getting back together and I always thought I didn’t believe in marriage.

“But I now know what it means to want to stick together and to love someone enough to want to marry them. I asked Rosie to marry me and luckily she said yes.

“It’s my goal in life to be committed and loyal to Rosie and Indie and always be there for them.”

© Press Association 2019

