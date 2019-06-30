Justin Bieber says alone time with wife Hailey ‘refreshes my soul’

30th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

He described the model as out of his league.

Brit Awards 2016 – Show – London

Justin Bieber has said wife Hailey Baldwin is “so out of my league”.

The singer shared a photo on Instagram of himself with the model in front of a sunset in the desert.

He wrote: “These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul.

“You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff.”

Kendall Jenner, who is close friends with Hailey, responded to his post, writing: “She’s a little bit mine too.”

Meanwhile Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun wrote: “Out of your league is the only way to go! Congrats on love.”

The couple married last year after a 10-year friendship.

© Press Association 2019

