Dua Lipa: My sanity left me at Glastonbury

30th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The singer has been enjoying partying at the festival.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk – Press Room – London

Dua Lipa has joked that she lost her sanity at Glastonbury.

The singer shared a photo of herself, dressed in a black and silver bikini top, gesturing out of the side of the frame holding a pair of sunglasses.

She captioned it: “Me pointing at my sanity that decided to leave my side at approximately yesterday afternoon. If found… BIG REWARD!”

The musician has been enjoying the festival with her mother Anes and sister Rina, sharing photos of them enjoying the sunshine together.

She also enjoyed watching sets from Lizzo, Liam Gallagher and Chemical Brothers, sharing videos of their performances on her Instagram stories, as well as a picture of her with singer Tove Lo.

Dua Lipa with Tove Lo (Instagram)

She also shared videos of her partying in the early hours in the DJ booth with Mark Ronson, dressed in a red wig and white jumper.

Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa (Instagram)

She has been a regular attendee at Glastonbury over the past few years and first performed at Worthy Farm in 2016.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Banksy designed stab vest for Stormzy’s Glastonbury headline slot

Cher, Lady Gaga and Madonna celebrate Pride on anniversary of Stonewall riots
Cher, Lady Gaga and Madonna celebrate Pride on anniversary of Stonewall riots

How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer
How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer

Lewis Capaldi responds to Noel Gallagher ‘feud’ during Glastonbury set

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Alan Cumming: Jennifer Lawrence urinated in a bucket on night out with Adele

Alan Cumming: Jennifer Lawrence urinated in a bucket on night out with Adele
Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m pregnant – should I tell my fiancé I’m not totally sure he’s the father?’

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m pregnant – should I tell my fiancé I’m not totally sure he’s the father?’
‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts

‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Banksy designed stab vest for Stormzy’s Glastonbury headline slot