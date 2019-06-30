The Cure to play final headline set of Glastonbury 2019

30th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Somerset festival has already been headlined by Stormzy and The Killers.

British Summer Time Festival – London

The Cure will bring Glastonbury Festival 2019 to a close when they play the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

The band, fronted by Robert Smith, will headline the festival for the fourth time having first topped the bill in 1986.

It has been 24 years since The Cure last played at Worthy Farm, this year on the back of headlining Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands, Southside Festival in Germany, and Firenze Rocks in Italy.

Kylie Minogue will take to the main stage at 3pm for the festival’s legends slot.

The 51-year-old told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “I still can’t get over it. From the moment the words were uttered, I think I’ve been in shock, delight, surprise, anxiety.”

“Obviously, it’s emotional because of my history. The road to Glastonbury has been long and winding with some unexpected bumps, speed bumps!

“But it’s a big singalong, that’s what I’m hoping for, just a big love fest.”

The Australian pop star will be followed by Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend.

Elsewhere, Christine And The Queens, Janelle Monae, Rex Orange County and The Streets will headline stages across the site on the final day.

Festival-goers are expected to experience cooler temperatures than in recent days, with temperatures to peak at 20C.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lewis Capaldi responds to Noel Gallagher ‘feud’ during Glastonbury set

Alan Cumming: Jennifer Lawrence urinated in a bucket on night out with Adele
Alan Cumming: Jennifer Lawrence urinated in a bucket on night out with Adele

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Cher, Lady Gaga and Madonna celebrate Pride on anniversary of Stonewall riots

Cher, Lady Gaga and Madonna celebrate Pride on anniversary of Stonewall riots
Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play
How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer

How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer
Meet the NEW SIX GIRLS that will be entering Love Island

Meet the NEW SIX GIRLS that will be entering Love Island

Meet the NEW SIX GIRLS that will be entering Love Island

Lewis Capaldi responds to Noel Gallagher ‘feud’ during Glastonbury set