Janet Jackson performs hit-laden set at Glastonbury

29th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The pop superstar entertained fans at the Pyramid Stage.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 4

Janet Jackson drew on her storied career in pop music during a hit-laden performance at Glastonbury.

The R&B superstar, who attracted headlines after an edited poster promoting her to headliner appeared on her Twitter feed earlier this year, took to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday evening.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 4
Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid Stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

While her success is often overlooked due to being the younger sister of the King Of Pop, Jackson’s impact in the 1980s and 90s was significant and many say she laid the groundwork for female stars who came after her, including Beyonce and Rihanna.

Jackson, 53, wasted no time at Glastonbury and performed at a dizzying pace. According to the official set list, there were 22 songs in under an hour on stage.

At one point during the breathless performance, Jackson, wearing a heavy coat in defiance of the hot weather, said: “I could learn to like this, Glastonbury”.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 4
Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid Stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury Festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

The crowd sang along to hits including The Best Things In Life Are Free, Control and That’s The Way Love Goes.

Jackson finished with the socially conscious Rhythm Nation.

The performance has been well-received by critics, however some viewers watching at home seemed to be less than impressed.

Complaints centred on the sound quality, especially during the earlier portion of the set, while others accused Jackson of miming.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Banksy designed stab vest for Stormzy’s Glastonbury headline slot
Banksy designed stab vest for Stormzy’s Glastonbury headline slot

Meet the NEW SIX GIRLS that will be entering Love Island

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 stylish women to inspire your summer work wardrobe

5 stylish women to inspire your summer work wardrobe
Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play
Cher, Lady Gaga and Madonna celebrate Pride on anniversary of Stonewall riots

Cher, Lady Gaga and Madonna celebrate Pride on anniversary of Stonewall riots
Stars join thousands to mark 50th anniversary of Stonewall protest in New York

Stars join thousands to mark 50th anniversary of Stonewall protest in New York
Stars join thousands to mark 50th anniversary of Stonewall protest in New York

‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts