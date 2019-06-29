Lewis Capaldi responds to Noel Gallagher ‘feud’ during Glastonbury set

29th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Former Oasis star Gallagher had criticised Capaldi’s music.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 4

Lewis Capaldi entered the Glastonbury stage dressed in an Oasis-style outfit after Noel Gallagher had criticised his music.

Capaldi was due to perform on the Other Stage on Saturday and while fans were waiting for him to appear, Gallagher’s comments were played on the big screen.

Lewis Capaldi entered the Glastonbury stage dressed like a member of Oasis following criticism from Noel Gallagher (Aaron Chown/PA)

The rocker described the state of chart music and singled out the Scottish newcomer, asking: “Who’s this Capaldi fella?”

Capaldi, 22, whose album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent topped the charts earlier this year, then swaggered on stage wearing a bucket hat, round sunglasses and an Oasis-style green coat.

He threw off the coat to reveal a white T-shirt embellished with Gallagher’s face inside a red love heart.

Lewis Capaldi wore a T-shirt featuring the face of Noel Gallagher during his Glastonbury performance (Aaron Chown/PA)

Capaldi opened his set with Grace, before treating fans to renditions of Bruises and Someone Like You.

At one point, the charismatic Scot spotted a sign in the audience referring to him as the “Scottish Beyonce”.

He said: “Cos that’s what I am. Let it be known, spew it from the hilltops. This is the Scottish Beyonce.”

Noel’s brother and former Oasis bandmate, Liam Gallagher, will perform on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday evening.

