Lucie Donlan’s sister tells Love Island fans ‘be compassionate’ over Tommy Fury

29th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The surfer has come under fire for making a move on the boxer even though he is coupled up.

Lucie and Tommy

The sister of Love Island star Lucie Donlan has asked fans of the show to “be better than this internet culture of hate” after the surfer was trolled online for her comments about Tommy Fury.

Lucie has come under fire for telling the boxer she is open to a relationship with him, even though he is coupled up with influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

Emily Airton, who is also a surfer, wrote on Instagram: “To hate is one of the weakest things you can do. Whether it is to a stranger, friend or yourself, it is disservice to who you are.

“Learn to let go of your insecurities, judgements and begin to appreciate others for who they are…

“Please be better than this internet culture of hate. Be kind, be compassionate. Be human. love you ! @lucierosedonlan.”

Fans of the show blasted Lucie online for making a move on Tommy, while others commented on her Instagram page that she had “played” former contestant Joe Garratt, who she was coupled up with until he was axed from the show.

Since Lucie has entered the villa, her sister has been sharing photographs of the two of them online.

She captioned one of them: “There is no better friend in this world than a sister…”

© Press Association 2019

