Alan Cumming: Jennifer Lawrence urinated in a bucket on night out with Adele
The stars paid a visit to his New York gay bar, Club Cumming.
Alan Cumming has revealed details of a wild night Jennifer Lawrence and Adele enjoyed in his gay bar.
The pair paid a trip to The Good Wife star’s Club Cumming in New York in March, during a night of bar-hopping.
He told US chat show People Now: “There was a hilarious time when Jennifer Lawrence and Adele came, they did tell us they were coming.
“They went downstairs, it was a Saturday night and they went downstairs to the basement and Jennifer was getting her makeup done by a drag queen.”
He added in a whisper: “And she peed in a bucket! She didn’t want to go all the way upstairs to the bathroom!
“And Adele was like ‘She’s the face of Chanel!’ as she’s being painted by a drag queen.”
Cumming recently hosted a dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which was attended by Justin Theroux, Patricia Clarkson, Michael Stipe and Jake Shears.
He said: “The spirit of Club Cumming is a sense of community, that people want to go and have fun and meet people they wouldn’t normally meet and it’s frolicky and sexy.
“That’s very much the spirit that I took from Stonewall and those bars, a sense of community.”
