Amy Schumer shares new photo of son Gene in call to support immigration charity

The comedian asked fans to donate and volunteer for the charity Immigrant Families Together.

Amy Schumer has shared a new photo of her son Gene as she encouraged fans to donate to an organisation which aims to reunite immigrant families separated at the US border.

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child on May 5, announcing the birth the next day.

She shared a close-up photo of her baby smiling with his eyes closed, with his hand resting under his chin.

She wrote: “Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly.

“Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether.”

Immigrants Families Together describes itself as “a network of Americans committed to rapid response unification of families separated by the ‘zero tolerance’ policy.”

The Trump administration’s controversial policy towards migrants who cross into the US from Mexico illegally means children and their parents can be held in separate detention facilities.

While the US officially ended the family separation policy in summer 2018, it has been claimed that migrant children are still being separated from their parents on the border.

