The Killers to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday

The American rock band were previously disappointed with sound issues during their 2007 headline slot.

The Killers will return to Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid stage, 12 years after sound issues plagued their headline slot there.

The American rock band, fronted by Brandon Flowers, will headline the Somerset event’s main stage again on Saturday night.

Flowers told NME this week that he was aware the sound was too low during their 2007 headline slot.

“I remember there was some kind of restriction on the sound and the dB levels, things like that,” he said.

“And there were problems with the PA. I remember being frustrated to get to that point and have these unforeseen things put a cloud over the experience.

“We thought we were pretty good, I’m sure there were some good moments.”

He told NME he had “always wanted” to return to Glastonbury and felt ready for Saturday’s performance.

Other acts to feature on the main stage are Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Hozier, Anne-Marie, Carrie Underwood and The Proclaimers.

Elsewhere, The Chemical Brothers, Wu-Tang Clan, Sean Paul and Hot Chip are some of the other acts headlining stages across the site, which is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world.

Festival-goers are expected to have another day of hot and sunny weather, with temperatures predicted to reach 27C (81F) by 2pm.

Climate change and the environment is at the centre of this year’s Glastonbury Festival, with several talks and debates planned across the site.

On Saturday, Labour MP Lisa Nandy will take part in a debate at the Left Field entitled Brexit: How Do We Put Britain Back Together?

And fellow Labour MP Jess Phillips is a speaker at the White Ribbon Alliance’s Parlay Parlour, with the talk entitled Our Bodies, Our Rights.

She previously told the Glastonbury Free Press that those attending the 2019 event were more “politically active” than when she last went.

Standard tickets for this year’s event, which will be headlined by The Cure on Sunday, sold out in just 36 minutes.

