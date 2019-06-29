Stormzy hailed as ‘out of this world’ after Glastonbury headline set

Stormzy was hailed as “out of his world” by music fans after his groundbreaking headline performance at Glastonbury Festival on Friday.

The Croydon-born grime star, 25, became the first British rapper and the first black British solo artist to headline the event in its 49-year history.

Following his performance on the Pyramid Stage, where he was joined for a duet by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and rappers Dave and Fredo, festival-goers heaped praise on to the headliner.

Nik Fisher, 28, from east London, said: “It was insane. It was out of this world. He did so well. The vibe and energy was incredible so we’re really happy about it. We saw him two years ago as well, it was definitely a level up from that. It was unbelievable.”

Jordain Edwards, 23, from south London, said: “I’ve seen him about five or six times before. I think the first time I saw him was eight years ago when I was about 16 or 17. So to see him now on the Pyramid Stage was insane.

“It’s a moment for the whole community, the whole culture, it’s crazy.

“He kind of went above and beyond what I thought he could, bringing out Dave and Fredo, it’s good because it’s sort of bringing everyone together. It was everything you’d hope it would have been.”

Niamh Kilduff, 26, from Naas in Ireland, said: “He was very good. We saw him two years ago on the smaller stage, and now he’s on the big stage. He looked really happy.”

