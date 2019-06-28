Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announces she is pregnant

28th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

She broke the news with a video on YouTube.

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The Canadian actress, 32, announced the news on social media on Friday, in a video alongside boyfriend Matte Babel.

Titled Guess Who’s Preggers and shared on Mitchell’s YouTube channel, it features her discussing her feelings about becoming a mother and shows fans her ultrasound scan.

Writing alongside the video, Mitchell said: “There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!! WOW … It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you.

“It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time.

“Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts.”

Mitchell added: “We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family.

“I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past six months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

The news comes after Mitchell, who played Emily Fields in teen drama Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017, revealed in January she suffered a miscarriage last year.

© Press Association 2019

