Glastonbury headliner Stormzy has two singles in top five

28th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Vossi Bop, which made its debut at number one in May, is in third place, while new single Crown is in fifth position.

Graham Norton Show – London

Glastonbury headliner Stormzy has two tracks in the top five of this week’s singles chart.

Former chart-topper Vossi Bop is in third place while his new single Crown is a new entry at number five.

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have notched up a seventh consecutive week at the top of the Official Singles Chart, with I Don’t Care.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

The popular track is 8,500 combined sales ahead of its closest rival.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello land second place with Senorita, followed by Sheeran’s Cross Me, featuring Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock.

Over on the album chart, Lewis Capaldi is at number one with his debut collection Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish singer-songwriter has rebounded to the top spot after being displaced last week by Bruce Springsteen with Western Stars.

Will Young’s Lexicon debuts at number two, followed by Springsteen’s album.

Mark Ronson’s Late Night Feelings debuts at number four and Irish indie rockers Two Door Cinema Club debut at number five with False Alarm.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Outlander star Sam Heughan enjoys day off to pick up honorary degree
Outlander star Sam Heughan enjoys day off to pick up honorary degree

5 stylish women to inspire your summer work wardrobe
5 stylish women to inspire your summer work wardrobe

Love Island’s Maura unleashes fury at ‘barefaced liar’ Tom

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Thousands take part in Extinction Rebellion march at Glastonbury

Thousands take part in Extinction Rebellion march at Glastonbury
7 ways to make your holiday money stretch further

7 ways to make your holiday money stretch further
6 tips for encouraging kids to love vegetables early on

6 tips for encouraging kids to love vegetables early on
‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts

‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts
‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre