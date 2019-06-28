Anna and Jordan’s romance at risk in Love Island as new boys enter Casa Amor

Romances are going to be put to the test as Casa Amor returns in the show.

Love Island contestant Anna Vakili appears to be willing to stray from her current partner Jordan Hames as a group of new boys join the programme.

In scenes that will be shown in Friday’s episode, the islanders are split into two groups as the girls head to Casa Amor, a separate villa used to shake things up in the series.

The existing female contestants – Anna, Maura Higgins, Lucie Donlan, Amy Hart, Molly-Mae Hague and Amber Gill – are told they are going to the other villa while the boys are on a day out.

???? FIRST LOOK ???? IT’S CASA AMOR TIME! ???? With six new boys and six new girls hitting the two villas, we're pretty sure we're about to witness a whole lot of grafting ????Our favourite plot twist is BACK, tonight at 9pm.#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RuTwAe3jk7 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 28, 2019

In the beach hut, Anna says: “I am so nervous about Jordan. Is he going to crack on with other girls? Should I be doing the same?”

When the girls arrive at Casa Amor, host Caroline Flack greets them and says: “While you are away, the boys are going to be going back to the villa.

“The boys will not be alone, they will be getting to know six new girls. But don’t worry they are not going to be having all the fun. I would not leave you on your own.

“There are six hot new boys here too. Shall we meet them? Girls, meet your new boys.”

Dennon Lewis, Dan Rose, Marvin Brooks, Stevie Bradley, George Rains and Ovie Soko enter Casa Amor.

Having had an apparent change of heart, Anna says in the beach hut: “When the boys came out, the first thing that I thought was woah, Ovie was so tall and handsome.

“Literally I was just staring at him, wow… He is 28, six foot seven and he’s just gorgeous. I’m really excited. Jordan who?”

As Anna and Ovie, a basketball player, get to know each other later, he tells her: “I’m at the height of my career at the moment but as I get older stuff changes, different stuff matters to you more.

“You are definitely my type on paper.”

It's Casa Amor time! ????Head to the app to find out more about the six guys and six girls who will be turning heads… ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/55zhdBjnST — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 28, 2019

Maura is also excited to be in Casa Amor with a new batch of men after the departure of her former partner Tom Walker in the latest dumping.

“I’m ecstatic to be honest,” she says, as the new boys enter Casa Amor.

Lucie is also excited, saying that it feels like “day one again but (with) fresh boys in a different villa and completely every single one of them are completely different and they’re all great looking, what’s not to like?”

Back at the main villa, the boys return from their day trip to see their partners absent and instead a group of six new girls waiting for them – Belle Hassan, Joanna Chimonides, Jourdan Riane, Lavena Back, Nabila Badda and Maria Wild.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.





© Press Association 2019