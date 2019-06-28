Nurse ‘shocked’ after music-themed proposal at Glastonbury

28th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Lisa Brown thought she was getting a photo with friends, but when she turned around her boyfriend was down on one knee.

A nurse from Derby had a surprise music-themed proposal at the top of Glastonbury Hill.

Lisa Brown, 43, was dragged up the festival’s famous hill under the pretence of getting a photo with her friends.

However, when she turned to pose, boyfriend Lee Harris, 39, got down on one knee.

Lisa said: “It was a total shock. He put the phone away and pulled out a piece of paper and did a speech with lyrics from some of our favourite bands.

“I go to Glastonbury every year and Lee’s done the last two with us, so it’s my favourite festival. I think he knew I’d love to get proposed to there.

“We have kids between us and they are over the moon.”

The couple, who met on Tinder, have been together almost four years. Lee, who is originally from Chesterfield, has just relocated to Derby to be with Lisa.

© Press Association 2019

