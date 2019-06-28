Kylie Minogue: I’ve felt shock, delight and anxiety about Glastonbury

28th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The star had to pull out of performing on the Pyramid Stage in 2005 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2019 – London

Kylie Minogue has said she felt “anxiety” about playing at Glastonbury after a “long and winding” road to get there.

The singer will be at Worthy Farm 14 years after breast cancer robbed her of the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage in 2005.

The 51-year-old told the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “I still can’t get over it … From the moment the words were uttered, I think I’ve been in shock, delight, surprise, anxiety…

“Obviously, it’s emotional because of my history … The road to Glastonbury has been long and winding with some unexpected bumps, speed bumps!

“But … it’s a big singalong, that’s what I’m hoping for, just a big love fest.”

The pop princess, whose memorable stage outfits have included hot pants and catsuits, did not reveal what she will wear this time.

But she told the BBC Radio 2 show: “Hopefully I will be wearing something!”

And she said of her Sunday afternoon Legends slot: “There may be a couple of surprises.”

The Spinning Around singer said she wanted to start her set “with a bang” and added: “I could just combust. It’ll be like a little glitter explosion…

“It’s a party, it’s time to sing along, so we’re going to start with that. There’s going to be a little emotional section and then we’re just going to go nuts at the end.”

© Press Association 2019

