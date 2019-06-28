Clare Balding and Amanda Holden among A League Of Their Own guest hosts

Regular host James Corden is unable to take the hot seat for all episodes in the 14th season.

Clare Balding and Amanda Holden have been announced as guest hosts of A League Of Their Own in the absence of regular anchor James Corden.

Filming clashes mean Corden, who is working on the Gavin And Stacey Christmas special as well as his US late night talk show, is only able to take his usual slot for two episodes of the upcoming 14th season of Sky One’s sports-based comedy panel game.

Amanda Holden will be a guest host on A League Of Their Own (John Stillwell/PA)

The gaps will be filled by a string of guests hosts, including sports presenter Balding and Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden.

Former A League Of Their Own panellist and comedian Jack Whitehall, show regular David Walliams and British sprinter Dina Asher Smith will also host episodes.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan, who replaced Whitehall as a panellist, completes the guest host line-up.

Clare Balding will take the A League Of Their Own hot seat in James Corden’s absence (Ian West/PA)

Former professional footballer Jamie Redknapp and ex-cricketer Andrew Flintoff will return as team captains.

Zai Bennett, director of programming at Sky, said: “We’re delighted that James is hosting two of the shows this series but appreciate he has other work commitments this year.

“Therefore, we’ve got a brilliant line up of guests to keep his seat warm and we have no doubt that our new guest hosts will ensure that the laughs continue”

James Corden is unable to take his usual presenting slot on all episodes in the upcoming season of A League Of Their Own (Chris Radburn/PA)

Guests taking part in the upcoming series include boxer Tony Bellew, I’m A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp, gymnast Max Whitlock and former professional footballers David Ginola, Robin van Persie and Jermaine Jenas.

England cricketer Jimmy Anderson, Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player Sam Quek and TV presenter Helen Skelton will also feature.

A League Of Their Own will air on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV later this year.

