Newly dumped Love Island contestant Tom Walker poses with toilet in recent snap

27th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

He models a range of toilet mechanisms for DIY and home improvement store B&Q.

InStyle EE Rising Star party – London

Recently dumped Love Island contestant Tom Walker models an upcoming toilet range in newly released photos.

The model exited the villa on Thursday night in a shock double eviction which also saw fellow newcomer Arabella Chi leave the show.

Hours earlier B&Q posted an image of Walker to its Twitter account, showing him posing next to a toilet and surrounded by tools.

Many current and former Love Island contestants have worked as models, usually for online companies such as Asos or Boohoo.

However, Walker appears to be the first to model a bathroom fixture.

A message on the B&Q Twitter account wished him luck.

It said: “We don’t want to see #LoveIsland Tom’s chances of finding love go down the toilet, so we’re keeping everything crossed for him for tonight’s episode.

“P.s. thanks Tom for making our forthcoming range of toilet mechanisms look 100% our type on paper!”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Britney Spears’ conservatorship sues blogger for defamation

‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts
‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Curtis puts Tommy’s mind at ease after game prompts Molly-Mae’s fury

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kim Kardashian West’s new Kimono shapewear line is facing backlash over cultural insensitivity

Kim Kardashian West’s new Kimono shapewear line is facing backlash over cultural insensitivity
These are the most iconic Glastonbury outfits from over the years – from Kate Moss to Alexa Chung

These are the most iconic Glastonbury outfits from over the years – from Kate Moss to Alexa Chung
Love Island’s Maura unleashes fury at ‘barefaced liar’ Tom

Love Island’s Maura unleashes fury at ‘barefaced liar’ Tom
After a new city-break destination? 5 reasons to visit Minsk

After a new city-break destination? 5 reasons to visit Minsk
After a new city-break destination? 5 reasons to visit Minsk

Britney Spears’ conservatorship sues blogger for defamation