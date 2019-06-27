Casa Amor contestants set to shake things up on Love Island

Six new boys and six new girls will be hoping to find love on the show.

Harry Redknapp’s personal trainer, the daughter of Football Factory star Tamer Hassan and a professional basketball player are among those about to shake things up on Love Island.

Some 12 new contestants will join the show and put current relationships to the test.

The current contestants will be split up by gender, with one group leaving the villa to live in Casa Amor.

The boys will be joined by the raft of new girls, while the new boys will join the established girls.

Among them will be former Royal Navy officer Marvin Brooks, 29, from Bournemouth, who says training football manager Redknapp is his claim to fame.

He added that he has his eye on Anna Vakili, Lucie Donlan and Arabella Chi but admitted he has a wandering eye.

He said: “If I have that, it’s the main indicator that I’m not with the one. I’ve had a wandering eye in the past but it’s only because I’ve known that I’ve not been fully happy. I can have my head spun, that’s one of my negatives.

“I’ve both cheated and been cheated on – I would like to think that’s behind me, I’m a little bit older. That’s a phase I’ve come out of.”

Footballer Dennon Lewis, 22, from Watford, said he also has his eye on Lucie, as well as Maura Higgins, adding: “She’s really feisty and could be a handful.”

Ovie Soko, 28, from London, said his claim to fame is playing basketball for Great Britain, adding: “Also I went to school with Alexandra Cane (a former Love Island contestant).”

He also expressed interest in Anna, saying: “I’ve been watching her from the beginning and she has consistently has been on my radar.”

Belle Hassan, 21, who is a make up artist from Bromley, said she will be under the watchful eye of her actor father, best known as the leader of the Millwall firm in The Football Factory, when she joins the show.

She said: “He is a very supportive dad, he is like my best friend and is always there for me. He’s told me to be myself but has also warned me ‘I’m watching and I’m going to be seeing every detail!’

“Because he was in a film with Danny Dyer, I’ve met Dani Dyer (last year’s winner) when we were kids.”

She has said she will be interested in Anton Danyluk when she meets the boys, adding: “Tom (Walker) is good looking too and Tommy (Fury) is gorgeous.”

Also keen on Anton and Tom is Joanna Chimonides, 22, who is a recruitment consultant from London.

She said: “With Anton I find his personality so attractive and he’s got banter, so I think we’d connect.

“Tom is my type and what I usually go for looks-wise so I’m hoping his personality matches his good looks.”

They will face competition for Anton’s affection from Nabila Badda, 29, from London, who said she will bring the “exotic look that the villa is missing”.

She added: “I have got my eye on Anton. I think he is cheeky and I think he’s misunderstood by the girls in the villa.

“He is my vibe, he’s got a great personality and he is funny and entertaining.”

The other contestants entering the show are Lavena Back, 23, from Croydon, model Jourdan Riane, 24, from Essex, VIP host Maria Wild, 22, from Cheltenham, student Stevie Bradley, 21, from the Isle Of Man, builder George Rains, 22, from Essex, and bathroom salesman Dan Rose, 21, from Nuneaton.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019