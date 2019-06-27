Love Island’s Maura unleashes fury at ‘barefaced liar’ Tom

She confronts him about rumours he has been speaking about her behind her back.

Love Island’s Tom Walker will face the wrath of Maura Higgins when she confronts him about deceiving her.

In scenes that will air on Thursday night, she will ask him if he has been talking about her behind her back.

She will say: “The first few days that you were in, I was like, I couldn’t work it out and then I realised ‘Oh my god, he must have really relaxed’ because you were like a different person.

“And then I heard comments about you saying that you weren’t sure if we were compatible.”

When she asks if he did say that, he replies: “Say what? I’m not saying either way because I still don’t know you.

“I’ve not said to anyone that we’re not compatible. It’s been misconstrued.

Maura kicks off at Tom after his comments about her are revealed. @carolineflack1 arrives to send two Islanders packing, tonight at 9pm 😱 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qX974IvvHm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2019

“The bottom line is, we’re getting to know each other. I’m enjoying spending time with you, I’m enjoying the couple of nights we’ve had in bed, it’s been fun and I’m looking forward to getting to know you.

“It’s been relayed to you in a negative way when it’s not as black and white as that, it’s the fact that we’re still getting to know each other and it’s very early stages.”

However, Maura suspects Tom is not being truthful, saying in the beach hut: “I don’t want a man that’s going to speak about me behind my back.

“And if he’s said something, honestly I can’t see us going back from this if he has, because I’ve asked straight out to his face ‘have you said something?’ and he said no. So if he’s lied, he can f*** off basically.”

She eventually asks Tom’s friend Jordan Hames what he has said about her, and he admits: “He basically just said that he feels like sometimes you’re a bit OTT and that he said you might be a bit of an attention seeker in group situations. That’s what he said.”

Outraged, Maura confronts Tom over his duplicity, saying: “Why weren’t you honest with me? Am I an attention seeker? Am I OTT? Do you honestly think that I want to speak to you?

“You’ve nothing to say for yourself because you know you’re a barefaced liar. Why did you get into bed with me last night and kiss me last night if you think I’m an attention seeker. How dare you say those things about me.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

