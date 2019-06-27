Blackflipping Kristen Stewart stars in first Charlie’s Angels trailer

The film is written and directed by Elizabeth Banks.

The first trailer for the Charlie’s Angels reboot shows Kristen Stewart performing a backflip after strangling a man, skydiving and wearing an assortment of wigs and disguises.

The Twilight star is joined in the film by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, while director Elizabeth Banks appears as Bosley, who works for the mysterious Charles Townsend.

However, Banks is not the only embodiment of Bosley, as the trailer also shows Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou in the role.

In the new version, multiple teams of angels, guided by multiple Bosleys, take on the toughest jobs across the world for the security and investigation agency.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of To All The Boys I Loved Before star Noah Centineo as a “handsome nerd”.

Stewart, Scott and Balinska are the latest actresses to take on the roles of the angels, following on from Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, who starred in Charlie’s Angels in 2000 and Full Throttle in 2003.

Charlie’s Angels is released in UK cinemas on November 29.

