Thousands due to take part in Extinction Rebellion march at Glastonbury

Thousands are expected to take part in an Extinction Rebellion march at Glastonbury Festival – led by the organisation’s pink boat.

The event, a collaboration between Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace, will begin at the Park Stage where speeches will take place from 4pm.

Crowds with placards and flags, accompanied by models of insects and other extinct species, will make their way to the King’s Meadow.

They will attempt to form the largest human sculpture of an hourglass – the symbol of extinction – before leaving accompanied by music from folk musician Nick Mulvey.

The march comes as temperatures at the Somerset site reached 28C, with many festival-goers sunbathing and stripping off to cool down.

Forecasters warned tents could become uncomfortably hot on Thursday night, as aerial images revealed how Michael Eavis’s farm has been transformed into a temporary city of 200,000 people.

Single-use plastic water bottles have been banned from the festival, with the WaterAid refill kiosks proving popular with attendees.

Dr Gail Bradbrook, from Extinction Rebellion, said: “The climate emergency is the most dangerous threat currently facing all life on earth.

“It will require everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from to stand up and take action.

“But it is also important to acknowledge the people who have been standing up for us and for our planet for years.

“Tomorrow, we are honouring the work of indigenous activists and teaming up with Greenpeace to form a movement of movements. People are dying. We must listen to them. We must take action now.”

Rosie Rogers, a Greenpeace activist, said she was “filled with hope” when looking at the global climate movement.

“Each one of us can help win the fight and as they say, united we stand, divided we fall,” she said.

“We know the challenge is huge but with everyone pulling in the same direction, we can win.”

In Thursday’s issue of the Glastonbury Free Press, Labour MP Jess Phillips said those attending the festival were more “politically active” than when she last went.

The MP for Birmingham Yardley is taking part in a talk at the Parlay Parlour on Saturday.

In the interview she described UK abortion laws as “draconian” and “backwards”, adding that being tough on abortion had become a “cool identity” for the Conservatives.

“What I loathe about abortion policy in the UK is it shouldn’t be a matter of conscience, it’s about evidence-based health policy,” she told the newspaper.

“It’s not a matter of morality. Women die unless they have reproductive rights.”

Music officially begins at the festival on Friday, with headline performances by Stormzy, The Streets and The Cure.

