Liam Gallagher: Why I didn’t like headlining Glastonbury in 2004

The ex-Oasis star will be on the Pyramid stage on Saturday night.

Liam Gallagher has said he “hated” headlining Glastonbury in 2004 as he prepares to return to the festival.

The singer, 46, got a mixed reception from Oasis fans because he was using in-ear monitors.

Gallagher, who is performing on the Pyramid stage on Saturday night this year, told BBC 6 Music: “With those in-ear things you just feel like you’re in the studio, and you can’t have that.

Oasis perform live on stage during the Glastonbury Festival in 2004 (Yui Mok/PA)

“You need the interaction, you need the vibe, so yeah, it was horrible, I didn’t like it.”

The ex-Oasis star said he enjoyed all his other performances at Worthy Farm but admitted he could not recall much about his first Glastonbury gig, when the band performed on the NME stage in 1994.

“I remember having really bad hay fever cos I get that bad, and I had these shades on and I was thinking, ‘This is gonna be a nightmare’,” he said.

And we’re back! Welcome to #Glastonbury2019 – the @glastolive account is up and running again. Our team of roving reporters will be posting tweets from across the site throughout this year’s Festival! CS pic.twitter.com/0Y812lozBW — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 26, 2019

“But I don’t remember much about the gig. In fact I don’t remember anything about the gig.

“The only thing I remember is coming off, and I think it was before we had an album out, and these two lads come up to me and they’re going, ‘Oh you’re that geezer from Oasis?’

“I was like, ‘I am, yeah’… I’ve got psoriasis as well so I’d been scratching my head all day and there’s a bit of white flaky stuff in my hair, and he’s gone, ‘Look, Dave, he’s even got cocaine in his hair!’

“And he started pulling my hair,” Gallagher says, in the interview which aired on Shaun Keaveny’s show, “that’s the only thing I remember.”

© Press Association 2019