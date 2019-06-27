Couple celebrate wedding in front of hundreds at Glastonbury

Jack and Sarah Watney were joined by 50 friends and family, and hundreds of festival-goers.

A couple have celebrated their wedding with hundreds of people at Glastonbury Festival – with their reception taking place where they became engaged two years ago.

Jack and Sarah Watney managed to secure tickets for 50 friends and family to attend this year’s event, including many who had not been previously.

They said their vows on the Croissant Neuf bandstand – where Ed Sheeran performed in 2011 – before wellwishers sang the Beach Boys’ Wouldn’t It Be Nice to them.

The couple exchanged vows in the bandstand (Yui Mok/PA)

The bride and groom then made their way to the Stone Circle to cut their wedding cake, which had a vegan option, and receive a toast with pink paper cups.

Mr Watney, 32, who lives with his wife in Glastonbury, said: “We got engaged here a few years ago. Since then we’ve been planning the ceremony.

“It was incredible. We are so lucky to be able to do it here. It feels like the right place to be.

“Oddly it is sort of as I imagine it, but the way I imagined it seemed completely unattainable.

“I’m so glad we’ve had the opportunity to share what is usually quite a private thing with family and friends with everyone at Glastonbury.”

Bride Sarah Adey was walked down the ‘aisle’ (Yui Mok/PA)

When asked what it was like to see so many strangers at their wedding, the couple said the festival’s open and friendly atmosphere meant it did not seem like anyone was a stranger.

Mrs Watney, 31, said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed to be honest – I didn’t expect so many people there.

“We are lucky to have so many family and friends around us. It really has been perfect.”

The couple met during their final year at Plymouth University, where Mrs Watney studied art and her husband was a photography student.

They moved to Brighton before relocating to Glastonbury.

Mr Watney has been attending the festival since he was 17, with his wife joining him from 2011.

He said he “couldn’t imagine” proposing anywhere else but only told one person about his plans ahead of the festival in 2017 to keep it a surprise.

“I was so worried because the security was tight,” Mr Watney said.

Around 50 guests attended (Yui Mok/PA)

“We were in the queue for a long time and I was worried that someone was going to get out the ring but it worked out well.”

Mrs Watney said she was “gobsmacked” when he proposed, with hundreds of wellwishers taking photographs to capture the moment.

Friend Darren Lambert, 36, who met the couple in Brighton, acted as “vow master” for their wedding celebration.

The couple pledged to take each other as their “awesome wedded wife” and “wonderful wedded husband” before kissing to loud cheers from the crowd.

Mr Watney added: “We got married last Thursday at the Bath Guild Hall.

“This was our wedding celebration or wedding blessing because legally you can’t get married here.”

Guests will have drinks at the Williams Green area of the Somerset site later on Wednesday afternoon before speeches take place.

