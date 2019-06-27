Olivia Colman turns singer for BBC Children In Need

Helena Bonham Carter, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Luke Evans are also taking on the role of recording artist for the charity.

Oscar-winning stars Olivia Colman and Jim Broadbent have turned recording artists for BBC Children In Need.

They have signed up to record an album of cover songs to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people throughout the UK.

Helena Bonham Carter, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Luke Evans, Suranne Jones, Adrian Lester, Himesh Patel and Shaun Dooley are also taking part.

A 60-minute show on BBC One, ahead of the annual BBC Children In Need appeal programme, will follow the recording process at Abbey Road and Rak Studios.

Mel Balac, executive producer and creative director at BBC Studios, said: “Many of the actors have said trying to nail the role of recording artist has been their most challenging role yet.

“The personally curated playlist that is being created in aid of Pudsey will be big on musical surprises and laughs, while highlighting the fantastic charities and causes BBC Children In Need supports.”

Sneak peek: We dropped in on Suranne Jones and to catch up on her BBC Children in Need: Got It Covered rehearsals…and we were not welcome. 🤪 Nice dance moves though. #GotItCovered pic.twitter.com/LmJ19WvJqR — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) June 27, 2019

Kate Phillips, controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “I’m delighted and so impressed by the outstanding array of actors who have agreed to step out of their comfort zones and help raise money for BBC Children In Need.

“Every year we are truly inspired by the extraordinary support we receive from thousands of people and we know this year will be no exception.”

The actors will each handpick a song that is most significant to them and receive guidance from record producers and songwriters Guy Chambers and Jonathan Quarmby.

Vocal coach Mark De-Lisser will help the stars produce their tracks.

The album, in aid of BBC Children In Need, will be released later in the year.

The British public has so far raised more than £1 billion for children and young people facing disadvantage across the country through BBC Children In Need.

