Kylie Minogue admits she will shed a tear during Glastonbury performance

27th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The pop star was forced to pull out of a headline slot in 2005 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kylie Minogue has admitted she will shed a tear on stage at Glastonbury 14 years after breast cancer robbed her of a headline slot.

The Australian pop star had been due to perform on the famous Pyramid Stage in 2005 but had to watch the festival from her home in Melbourne while undergoing chemotherapy.

Minogue, 51, will get another chance on Sunday when she follows in the footsteps of Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie in playing the so-called legends slot.

Kylie Minogue admitted her Glastonbury Festival performance will be an emotional one (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking to the Mirror, Minogue admitted she will be emotional on stage.

She said: “I will remember what happened those years ago and my ­overriding feeling will just be of gratitude and, how fragile life can be.

“Will there be tears? Absolutely. Let’s just say I will be wearing ­waterproof mascara.”

Recalling the year she had to pull out of the festival, Minogue, whose hits include I Should Be So Lucky and Spinning Around, said: “I would have been one of the only female solo artists in the festival’s history to headline.

“I really thought I missed my ­opportunity and, as the years went by, I said to myself, ‘Well this just isn’t going to happen’.”

Minogue announced her 2019 Glastonbury slot last year, writing on Twitter: “It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now. I can’t wait to see you all there to share this special show.”

Glastonbury Festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset. It started on Wednesday and will run through until Sunday.

