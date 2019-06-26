Camila Cabello pleads with fans not to send ‘hateful’ messages

26th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

She reportedly recently split with her British boyfriend.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Camila Cabello has pleaded with fans not to send “hateful” messages to “people I love” following her reported break-up.

The pop star is said to have recently split with British dating coach Matthew Hussey after around 18 months of dating.

Writing on her Instagram story on Wednesday, chart-topping singer Cabello, 22, said: “To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things.

Camila Cabello has reportedly split with her British boyfriend Matthew Hussey (Ian West/PA)

“You doing that really hurts me, and it’s so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain.

“There’s a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn’t all reflect the values I talk about.”

Cabello asked fans to delete any “mean comments” they have posted, adding: “Please be kind by leaving it alone.”

The Havana singer never said explicitly what she was referring to but her fans have been commenting on Hussey’s social media posts with lyrics from Cabello’s latest song, Senorita, with Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes.

Cabello and best-selling author Hussey, 32, were first romantically linked in February last year.

In an interview with Marie Claire in November, Cabello opened up about their relationship.

She said: “In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

