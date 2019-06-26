Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis ‘absolutely chuffed’ with event

26th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Julien Temple film is told through music directed by Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook.

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis has said he is “absolutely chuffed” with the event’s success.

The dairy farmer described the 2019 festival as “the best show we’ve ever done”.

He was speaking after arriving at the premiere of Ibiza: The Silent Movie at Cineramageddon in a vintage car with Julien Temple and Fatboy Slim.

Fans cheered loudly and took photographs on their phones as the three entered the area, which features 60 vintage cars, repurposed funfair rides and a Learjet.

Mr Eavis said: “Thank you all for coming. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend.

“It’s the best show we’ve ever done, I promise you. And we’ve got fine weather as well.

“We appreciate you coming to our farm. No one is more excited than I am.

“Forty-nine years ago, it isn’t bad going is it? “And so many people want to come – it’s so lovely.

“I’m absolutely chuffed.”

After the showing, he will DJ a silent disco.

