Ariana Grande celebrates 26th birthday with risque photo

Grande’s mother Joan and brother Frankie were joined by US rapper Nicki Minaj in wishing the singer a happy birthday.

Ariana Grande has celebrated her 26th birthday in style, thanking the people she shares “this life with” for their support.

The Thank You, Next singer posted a picture of herself in a black outfit and rabbit ears to her Instagram but joked she had changed into a sweatshirt moments after the risque photo was taken.

Ariana Grande celebrated her birthday with a message to fans on Instagram (Ariana Grande/Instagram)

She told her 158 million followers: “another year around the sun n she still wearing these f***in ears.

“grateful for the love and for the people i get to share this life with. and thank u for the birthday wishes. p.s. i changed into an xxxl hoodie minutes after this was taken, don’t worry.”

US rapper Nicki Minaj and Grande’s mother Joan were among those who sent the Seven Rings singer their best wishes.

Minaj posted an image of Grande licking her lips to her Twitter account, captioning it with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayArianaGrande and a kissing emoji.

Grande’s mother Joan sent a message to her “darling” daughter on Twitter and posted a selfie of the pair together.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my darling Ariana!! 26 years ago today you came into our lives … what a lucky family! I love you soooo much.”

Happy Birthday to my darling Ariana!! 26 years ago today you came into our lives … what a lucky family! I love you soooo much. #HappyBirthdayAriana pic.twitter.com/k6AOqgfYx6 — Joan Grande (@joangrande) June 26, 2019

Her brother Frankie posted a series of pictures of the siblings throughout the years, including some of the pair as young children.

He said the birthday was doubly special because it was a “golden birthday”, when someone turns the age of their day of birth.

to my best friend on her golden birthday, i love you with all of my heart. thank you for ALWAYS making me smile. for always ALWAYS being there for me. for lifting me up when i was down. for ALWAYS believing in me, even when i couldn’t believe in myself… https://t.co/HuNRSuA5Hw pic.twitter.com/Ocwue9XVMw — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) June 26, 2019

On Twitter he wrote: “to my best friend on her golden birthday.

“i love you with all of my heart. thank you for ALWAYS making me smile.

“for always ALWAYS being there for me. for lifting me up when i was down.

“for ALWAYS believing in me, even when i couldn’t believe in myself… ”

Music video director Alfredo Flores shared an image of Grande’s birthday cake, which featured seven silver rings, as he hailed her a “beautiful soul”.

Golden birthday ✨ Beautiful night for a beautiful soul. Love you @ArianaGrande!! #HappyBirthdayAriana pic.twitter.com/hM2tkPf5KY — Alfredo Flores (@AlfredoFlores) June 26, 2019

Grande was recently forced to postpone two concerts after having an allergic reaction to tomatoes.

The pop star had been due to take to the stage in her home state of Florida, with stops in the cities of Orlando and Tampa.

