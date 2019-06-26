WaterAid opens loo with a view at Glastonbury Festival

26th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The charity say the ‘Loovre’ is probably the first art gallery in a toilet cubicle.

Festival toilets may not be renowned as a cultural experience, but one at Glastonbury has its very own art gallery.

WaterAid says the Loovre at Worthy Farm, Somerset, is “probably” the first art gallery in a toilet cubicle.

It features versions of some of the world’s most famous pieces of artwork, with a twist added to highlight that one in four people across the world have no decent sanitation.

Michelangelo’s David is shown crossing his legs as his waits in a long queue, while Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa is holding on until nightfall.

The Thinker is pictured on a toilet, Frida Kahlo is framed in a bathroom mirror, and Botticelli’s Venus is being presented with sanitary products.

Artists such as Picasso, Matisse and Duchamp are also parodied in the gallery.

Tim Wainwright, chief executive at WaterAid, said: “This fun exhibition provides some entertainment and contemplation while using the convenience, as well as conveying a serious message: no-one should have their access denied to decent sanitation and clean water because of who they are or where they live.

“One in four people – that’s two billion people across the globe – have nowhere safe or decent to go to the toilet.

“We are calling to join us as we fight this inequality and work towards a world where everyone, everywhere has access to these basic human rights.”

The Loovre is located near the Pyramid Stage, by the Cider Bus.

It is part of the charity’s Access Denied campaign, which calls for everyone to have access to decent toilets and clean water.

