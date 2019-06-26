James Corden offers first look at Gavin & Stacey Christmas special rehearsals

He co-penned the hit sitcom, which is set to return to BBC One after nearly a decade.

James Corden has shared a sneak peek into rehearsals for the highly-anticipated Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

In an image posted to his Twitter page, the actor, writer and TV host appeared to confirm which cast members are returning to the much-loved BBC drama later this year.

The black and white image showed co-writer Ruth Jones, Joanna Page, Mathew Horne, Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman sat around a table with their scripts.

Corden, who this month hosted the Tony Awards, captioned the photo: “Rehearsals!”

Two others feature in the image, including one woman who is seen facing away from the camera as she reads through her script.

Sheridan Smith, who played the sister of Corden’s Smithy, does not appear to be present.

Earlier this month, the Bafta award-winning actress said she had not been invited to appear in the reunion episode.

Co-writers James Corden and Ruth Jones (Yui Mok/PA)

Gavin & Stacey aired over three series, plus a Christmas special, from 2007 to 2010 on the BBC.

It told the story of Gavin (Horne), from Essex, and Stacey (Page), from Barry in Wales, who fell in love and married after speaking on the phone to each other every day at work.

The 2010 New Year’s Day finale was watched by more than 10.2 million viewers.

