Sigourney Weaver and Lena Headey join Dark Crystal prequel voice cast

26th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Netflix series will be a prequel to the 1982 film.

Rian

Sigourney Weaver, Lena Headey and Awkwafina are among the stars who have joined the voice cast of the return of The Dark Crystal.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance will tell a new story set years before the events of Jim Henson’s 1982 film and will be realised using classic puppetry with the latest visual effects.

Anya Taylor-Joy will voice Brea (Netflix)

It has already been announced it will feature the voices of stars including Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter and Eddie Izzard, as well as Mark Hamill, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

Game Of Thrones star Headey will voice Maudra Fara, while Weaver will lend her voice to The Myth Speaker and Awkwafina will be The Collector.

Headey will voice Maudra Fara (Netflix)

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Wong, Ant-Man And The Wasp actress Hannah John-Kamen and The Dark Crystal’s Dave Goelz have also joined the line-up.

Fans of the show will be able to explore its sets and witness the magic of the Skeksis banquet at a special exhibition at the BFI Southbank.

They will get a chance to see The Stone in the Wood and the Emperor’s throne and come face to face with some Skeksis, Gelfling, and even Aughra herself.

The exhibition will also feature puppet workshops, Q&A sessions, and a making-of gallery showing how the puppets are created, featuring sketches, notes, sets and models from the series.

The exhibition will be open to the public and will run from August 23 until September 6.

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance will premiere on Netflix on August 30.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The negroni is celebrating its 100th birthday: Here’s what to know and how to master it

Judi Dench is bowled over by Borneo – here’s why…
Judi Dench is bowled over by Borneo – here’s why…

Tensions run high in Love Island villa as contestants split over Yewande’s exit
Tensions run high in Love Island villa as contestants split over Yewande’s exit

Edinburgh Art Festival final line-up announced

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ed Sheeran and his father watch Cricket World Cup match at Lord’s

Ed Sheeran and his father watch Cricket World Cup match at Lord’s
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
As Glastonbury approaches, here’s how to protect your lower back from festival ache

As Glastonbury approaches, here’s how to protect your lower back from festival ache
Karlie Kloss joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at second wedding party

Karlie Kloss joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at second wedding party
Karlie Kloss joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at second wedding party

The negroni is celebrating its 100th birthday: Here’s what to know and how to master it