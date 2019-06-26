Russell Tovey turns curator for Margate arts festival

The Being Human actor began collecting art in his twenties.

Actor Russell Tovey will curate an arts festival to celebrate the Turner Prize being held in Margate.

Works of art will be placed in “unexpected places” as part of the art, music and dance event.

Some 500 artists and performers will mark the Turner Prize exhibition being held this year at Turner Contemporary.

Turner Contemporary in Margate, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Being Human star Tovey, 37, said he began collecting art in his mid-twenties.

“As my collection has grown, my interest has developed into supporting emerging and mid-career artists as well as becoming a patron for a number of not-for-profit public art institutions,” he said.

“I am looking forward to seeing the town brought to life in unusual, surprising and entertaining ways.”

In May, the Turner Prize ended its sponsorship with Stagecoach South East, following controversy involving the transport company’s chairman.

Sir Brian Souter unsuccessfully campaigned to keep Section 28, the law which banned teachers and pupils from discussing homosexuality in schools.

The winner of the £40,000 Turner Prize will be announced on December 3 at an award ceremony broadcast live on the BBC from Turner Contemporary.

Margate NOW will run from September 28 to October 13, with some events continuing until the Turner Prize 2019 exhibition leaves Margate on January 12 2020.

© Press Association 2019