James Bond star Bryan Marshall remembered as ‘the kindest man’ after death at 81

26th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

He played Commander Talbot in The Spy Who Loved Me.

Bryan Marshall

James Bond star Bryan Marshall has been remembered as “the kindest man in the world” after his death at the age of 81.

The actor was known for his role as Commander Talbot in The Spy Who Loved Me, starring opposite Roger Moore as 007, and as duplicitous Councillor Harris in The Long Good Friday.

He had lived and worked in Australia for more than 20 years before his death, according to his friend, the agent Esta Charkham.

She told the Press Association: “I will always remember him with a smile on my face because he was the kindest man in the world and a really lovely actor.

“He was a Battersea boy who got a scholarship to Rada [Royal Academy of Dramatic Art], a proper working class actor who had a fantastic and eclectic career.

“I will remember him with love and respect.”

Marshall also played Captain Potter in Quatermass And The Pit in 1967, and Tom in The Witches.

He made appearances in TV series The Forsyte Saga, Vanity Fair, Spindoe, Crown Court, The Tenant Of Wildfell Hall, The Avengers and Persuasion.

After moving to Australia he had roles in Neighbours, The Flying Doctors and Home And Away.

His most recent appearance was in the Australian mini-series A Moody Christmas in 2012.

© Press Association 2019

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

