Maisie Williams announces first role after Game Of Thrones

She will star in a revenge comedy for Sky One.

Maisie Williams has announced her first project since the end of Game Of Thrones.

The actress, who played Arya Stark in the long-running series, will appear in a six-part series for Sky about a young misfit who was whisked away by her mother to a remote rural life after her father died in mysterious circumstances.

Williams will play Kim Noakes in the show – which has a working title of Two Weeks To Live – who was a little girl when she was taken to a life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques.

Not today, but soon. We're thrilled to say @Maisie_Williams will star in #TwoWeeksToLive, a darkly comic tale of love and revenge.

Now all grown up, she sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honouring her father’s memory.

In a pub she meets Nicky and Dave, which leads to a few drinks and an ill-judged prank which sets in motion a chaotic series of events that puts all their lives in danger and will test Kim’s survival skills.

Williams said: “Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks To Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!”

Jon Mountague, director of comedy at Sky, said: “With Maisie Williams leading from the front, Two Weeks To Live is to die for.

“Bold, British and very, very original, we can’t wait to wow audiences with even more great comedy.”

