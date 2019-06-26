In Pictures: Revellers arrive ahead of Glastonbury Festival

26th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers are among hundreds of acts taking part at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 1

More than 200,000 people are expected at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the return of the Glastonbury Festival.

The gates officially opened at 8am on Wednesday, with dry and warm weather forecast.

The five-day event will be headlined by Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure. Tickets sold out in just 36 minutes.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 1
Glastonbury is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 1
Festival stalwart Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, said: ‘For four days we get to live a fantasy, Utopian existence’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 1
There is a mixed weather picture, with forecasters warning there could be severe storms during the latter part of the festival, with potential flooding (Yui Mok/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 1
Only eight years of the festival – including the first Glastonbury in 1970 – have not seen any rain. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 1
Climate change and the environment is at the centre of this year’s festival, with several talks and debates planned across the site including an Extinction Rebellion procession on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 1
Attendees will also be among the first to trial the next-generation 5G network technology, with mobile operator EE erecting five temporary masts (Aaron Chown/PA

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Kate once again proves florals are always a good warm weather choice
Kate once again proves florals are always a good warm weather choice

Karlie Kloss joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at second wedding party
Karlie Kloss joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at second wedding party

I waited four and a half hours to meet the legend that is Naomi Campbell – here’s what happened

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer

This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer
Judi Dench is bowled over by Borneo – here’s why…

Judi Dench is bowled over by Borneo – here’s why…
Kim Kardashian West shares new pictures from White House visit

Kim Kardashian West shares new pictures from White House visit
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre