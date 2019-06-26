In Pictures: Revellers arrive ahead of Glastonbury Festival
26th Jun 19 | Entertainment News
Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers are among hundreds of acts taking part at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
More than 200,000 people are expected at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the return of the Glastonbury Festival.
The gates officially opened at 8am on Wednesday, with dry and warm weather forecast.
The five-day event will be headlined by Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure. Tickets sold out in just 36 minutes.
