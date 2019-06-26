Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

26th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The couple have two daughters together.

The 89th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shared loving messages on social media as they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

The Academy Award-winning actress and the country music star tied the knot in 2006 and have two children together.

They marked their anniversary on Tuesday, celebrating the occasion with posts on Instagram.

…love ❤️ Happy Anniversary Baby

Australian Kidman, 52, shared a black-and-white picture of Urban kissing her forehead, writing in the caption: “…love. Happy Anniversary Baby.”

New Zealand-born Urban, 51, posted a photograph showing him embracing his wife.

It was captioned: “‪Thirteen years of magic , music, romance, wild adventures , and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx.”

Kidman and Urban got married in Sydney after two years of dating. They have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, eight.

Kidman also has two adopted children from her marriage with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Ask a counsellor: 'Why does my husband hate that our daughter's dating a man going through divorce?'

Judi Dench is bowled over by Borneo – here's why…

Kim Kardashian West shares new pictures from White House visit

Edinburgh Art Festival final line-up announced

Edinburgh Art Festival final line-up announced
