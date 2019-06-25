Paddy McGuinness shares details of his vasectomy operation

The TV personality described the surgery as a ‘doddle’.

Paddy McGuinness is recovering at home after having a vasectomy.

The Top Gear presenter, 45, described the procedure as a “doddle” and told his 383,000 followers he was in bed eating chocolate.

Had a vasectomy today. Initial anaesthetic is a little bit of an eye waterer but the rest of the procedure was a doddle! Now in bed, with a bag of ice on my pippins, eating revels (the orange ones are my fave). #vasectomy #testicletalk #tuesday 🍒 — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) June 25, 2019

The TV personality said the operation – in which the tubes leading a man’s sperm to his testicles are cut, blocked or sealed – had been mostly painless apart from the anaesthetic.

He said: “Had a vasectomy today. Initial anaesthetic is a little bit of an eye waterer but the rest of the procedure was a doddle!

“Now in bed, with a bag of ice on my pippins, eating revels (the orange ones are my fave).”

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine at the National Television Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

McGuinness shares three children with his wife Christine, twins Leo and Penelope and younger daughter Felicity.

Alongside Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, McGuinness has been credited with revitalising the Top Gear franchise.

The pair have impressed fans with their chemistry since joining Chris Harris as hosts of the 27th series earlier this month.

Many have said they are the best line-up since Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

