Jenna Coleman is radiant in blue at the Serpentine Summer Party

The Victoria star styled a Chanel belt as she arrived at the London fundraiser.

Jenna Coleman impressed in a blue lace jumpsuit at the Serpentine Summer Party, where the worlds of art, architecture, fashion and business collided.

The 33-year-old actress was among a clutch of stars to attend the event on Tuesday night, including actress Felicity Jones, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Laura Whitmore, Tanya Burr, Maya Jama and Molly Goddard.

Jenna Coleman at the Summer Party 2019 (Ian West/PA)

The former Doctor Who star wore a Chanel belt and a pair of black earrings as she arrived at the event in Kensington Gardens, London.

The annual fundraiser celebrated a summer of exhibitions by artists such as Faith Ringgold and Luchita Hurtado.

Felicity Jones at the Serpentine Galleries in Kensington Gardens (Ian West/PA)

It also featured a new free-floating pavilion by Japanese architect Junya Ishigami.

Stars Wars actress Jones wore a plunging black sequin-covered dress and a silk bow, with her hair swept to one side.

Lily Travers also attended the London event (Ian West/PA)

Actress Lily Travers wore a colourful summer dress paired with black open-toe heels.

