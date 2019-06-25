Stereophonics replace Snow Patrol as Latitude’s Saturday night headliner

The veteran rock band will bring their extensive back catalogue to the Suffolk festival.

Stereophonics have replaced Snow Patrol on the line-up for Latitude festival.

The Welsh rock band will headline Saturday night at the event, which takes place in July at Henham Park, Suffolk.

Northern Irish rockers Snow Patrol pulled out today due to medical reasons.

We are excited to finish our summer run headlining Saturday night at @LatitudeFest. We wish the boys in Snow Patrol all the best and a speedy recovery. The show will be massive and full of tunes to get you beautiful people singing aloud! #latitudefestival #stereophonics pic.twitter.com/mLGZx5B9HN — stereophonics (@stereophonics) June 25, 2019

In a Twitter post, they said their piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid had been diagnosed with a serious neck problem and told “the only course of action is immediate surgery”.

Lead guitarist Nathan Connolly also recently fell ill and is recovering from nerve damage, prompting the band to cancel a string of dates including one at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

Stereophonics’ lead singer Kelly Jones said: “We are excited to finish our summer run headlining Saturday night at Latitude.

“We wish the boys in Snow Patrol all the best and a speedy recovery. The show will be massive and full of tunes to get you beautiful people singing aloud!”

We're sad that Snow Patrol can't join us at Latitude this year, and wish Johnny and Nathan a speedy recovery. We’re beyond thrilled that the brilliant Stereophonics have extended their sold out Summer tour to join us as headliners on Saturday 20th July. https://t.co/mIA1hUavev — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) June 25, 2019

A message on Latitude’s Twitter account said: “We’re sad that Snow Patrol can’t join us at Latitude this year, and wish Johnny and Nathan a speedy recovery.

“We’re beyond thrilled that the brilliant Stereophonics have extended their sold out Summer tour to join us as headliners on Saturday 20th July.”

Also on the bill are George Ezra, Lana Del Rey and Underworld.

During their two-decade career, the Stereophonics have produced hits such as Have A Nice Day, I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio and Handbags And Gladrags.

Latitude runs from July 18 to 21.

